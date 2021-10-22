The former president previously ran a publicly traded company, Trump Entertainment Resorts, which included many of his Atlantic City casinos. It operated for roughly two decades starting in 1995, but for Trump’s investors, it was a disaster: The company lost more than $1 billion, its stock price nosedived, and it filed for bankruptcy three times, in 2004, 2009 and 2014. Trump himself made out well, however. The company paid him more than $44 million in salary, bonuses and other compensation.