Stocks rose the first four days of the week, extending the S&P 500’s longest rally since July to seven sessions. More than 80 percent of the 117 index members that have reported earnings so far topped analyst estimates. American Express hit a record after revenue beat forecasts, while Netflix surged on revenue from its popular “Squid Game” series. A warning from Snap that online ad revenue could slow weighed on tech shares Friday, and Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell signaled that the central bank is ready to curb pandemic-era support.
“There are some signs that some pressures might be easing,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, told Bloomberg TV’s Surveillance. “But the one benefit to high prices is they’re actually easing some of the demand pressures, and the hope is that that force predates the Fed’s need to step in more aggressively.”
Positive news on the fight against the pandemic also boosted investor sentiment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed booster doses of the vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, adding to speculation that the worst of the delta variant’s impact may be over.
Not all earnings news was positive. IBM plunged after its sales fell short of estimates, Snap sank more than 25 percent on its revenue warning and Intel plunged 10 percent after signaling its path back to the top of the chip industry will be expensive. Corporate earnings continue in the coming week, with results due from major tech firms Facebook, Amazon, Apple Alphabet and Microsoft.
Meanwhile, the first U.S. exchange-traded fund investing in bitcoin futures started trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, briefly pushing the cryptocurrency’s value above $66,000 for the first time.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.06 percent and 0.07 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. The government will auction $60 billion in two-year notes the next day and $61 billion in five-year notes a day later. On Oct. 28, it will sell $62 billion in seven-year notes.