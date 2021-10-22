The data comes on top of another government snapshot that showed that 4.3 million people quit jobs in August — about 2.9 percent of the workforce, a new record pandemic-era record.
The phenomenon is being driven in part by workers who are less willing to endure inconvenient hours and poor compensation, who are quitting instead to find better opportunities. There were 10.4 million job openings in the country at the end of August — down slightly from July’s record high, which was adjusted up to 11.1 million, but still a tremendously high number. This gives workers enormous leverage as they look for a better fit.
This story will be updated.