Kentucky, Idaho, South Dakota and Iowa reported the highest increases in the rates of workers who quit their jobs in August, according to a new glimpse of quit rates in the state-by-state labor market out Friday.

The largest increase in the number of quitters happened in Georgia, with 35,000 more people leaving their jobs. The report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics offers the first detailed insight into the geography of this year’s Great Resignation.

The data comes on top of another government snapshot that showed that 4.3 million people quit jobs in August — about 2.9 percent of the workforce, a new record pandemic-era record.

The phenomenon is being driven in part by workers who are less willing to endure inconvenient hours and poor compensation, who are quitting instead to find better opportunities. There were 10.4 million job openings in the country at the end of August — down slightly from July’s record high, which was adjusted up to 11.1 million, but still a tremendously high number. This gives workers enormous leverage as they look for a better fit.

