The research is months in the making, part of Twitter’s promise to evaluate the underpinnings of its platform after the company was criticized for its role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. In the weeks leading up to the riot, groundless theories and false claims about Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election swamped the site. Critics say President Donald Trump used the platform to stoke the anger of his supporters by claiming the election was “rigged.”