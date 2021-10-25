If you have your heart set on living in a pricey neighborhood such as Foggy Bottom, where you can walk to the West End, Georgetown and Dupont Circle, even a budget that maxes out at $400,000 allows you some options. More than likely, you’ll need to compromise on the size or condition of a home and focus your search on a condo.
For example, the condo at 2201 L St. NW #108 is priced at $330,000. Monthly condo fees are $519 and annual property taxes are $1,769. The condo fees include gas, electricity, water, trash and snow removal, sewer services and management services.
Built in 1967, the Carriage House has an elevator, concierge services, a 24-hour front desk, a laundry room and a roof deck with an outdoor swimming pool. Parking is available for rent nearby and pets are allowed in the building with some size restrictions.
Unit 108 on the first floor has 475 square feet with one bedroom and one bathroom. The condo has upgraded floors that resemble wood, a renovated kitchen and bathroom and new lighting. The all-white kitchen has a tile backsplash and a breakfast bar adjacent to a small dining area.
The living room has a wall of windows and a built-in entertainment center with storage. The bedroom has an exposed brick wall and a balcony. The condo has a wall unit for air conditioning and heat.
The Carriage House condo is one block from Washington Circle, within walking distance of the Foggy Bottom Metro station for Blue, Orange and Silver line service as well as the Dupont Circle Metro station for Red Line service. Residents can walk to a Whole Foods store, a Trader Joe’s grocery store and numerous shops and restaurants.
Assigned schools include the School Without Walls at Francis-Stevens and Cardozo Education Campus. The School Without Walls, for preschool through eighth grade, is rated average compared to other schools in D.C. by GreatSchools.org and the Cardozo Education Campus, for grades 6 through 12, is rated below average.
