Condos often appeal to first-time buyers because they require less maintenance and are usually less expensive than single-family houses. For example, the condo at 4442 Fair Stone Dr. #104 in Fairfax is priced at $250,000. Monthly condo fees are $285 and annual property taxes are $2,498.
Condo fees at the Stonecroft development, which was built in 1991, include access to a swimming pool, a clubhouse, a fitness center and a playground.
The 703-square-foot unit, located on the first floor, has one bedroom and one bathroom. The unit has been updated with hardwood floors in the living and dining area and the bedroom, along with ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a gas stove, 42-inch wood cabinets and a tiled backsplash. A pantry is adjacent to the kitchen.
The living room includes a wood-burning fireplace and chair rail moldings. The bedroom includes a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and access to a patio. The unit also includes a stacked washer and dryer and two parking spaces.
The apartment is a half mile from the Fair Lakes Shopping Center, which has shops and restaurants, and approximately three miles from Fair Oaks Mall and the Fairfax Corner shopping center.
Assigned schools include Greenbriar East Elementary, Lanier Middle and Fairfax High. All three schools are rated average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in the state.
For more information, contact real estate agent Doug Frank with BHHS PenFed Realty at 703-568-5055.
