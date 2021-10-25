A rule of thumb used by many lenders and financial experts is to spend a maximum of 28 percent of your gross income on your monthly housing payments. If you want to find a home priced under $400,000, especially in an expensive location such as Fairfax County, Va., you’ll probably to need to buy a townhouse or a condo. The median sales price for a home in Fairfax County was $603,000 in August, according to Bright MLS.