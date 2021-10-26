If a buyer sees a house that they would like to buy that’s not on the market, they can automatically tap the app to send an offer to that address. The homeowner receives the offer electronically via a web advertisement and email, along with a postcard mailed to the house. The offers include photos of the house so that homeowners know the offer is specific to their property, not a general solicitation to buy. Homeowners can respond via a system that allows them to accept, counter or decline the offer or ask for more information from the buyer’s agent.