The FCC has been stymied by vacancies under President Biden’s tenure, as the White House contends with a raging public health crisis, supply chain collapse and a torrent of severe weather disasters. Unless both candidates are approved by the Senate before the end of the year, Rosenworcel’s term will expire and Republicans will claim a majority in January.
Rosenworcel, who had been widely favored to be Biden’s pick, would be faced with a deadlocked agency and tangled policy landscape that influences how Americans learn, work, shop and communicate. As acting chair, Rosenworcel has tackled robocalls and championed efforts to close the “homework gap,” including $3.2 billion for emergency broadband benefits to help millions of students who lack access, according to the FCC.
While regulators have long cast Internet access as a luxury, the pandemic has crystallized how essential the Web is to modern life. It has illuminated the gulf between those who can seamlessly migrate their lives online and those who must rely on free broadband signals in malls, coffee shops and darkened parking lots. Research has demonstrated that Internet access is tethered to jobs and economic growth.
The FCC’s most recent broadband progress report found that at least 18 million Americans lack fast, reliable Internet access; experts believe the real figure is much higher. The agency has played some role in exacerbating that gap: a faulty FCC map has made scores of households lacking Internet access “invisible” to regulators, Microsoft warned in 2019.
“You cannot manage what you do not measure,” Rosenworcel said in late January, according to CNET. “But for too long, the FCC has lacked the data it needs about precisely where service is and is not throughout the country.”
Both nominees would be vital to Democrats push to revive net neutrality, the latest sally in a decades-long battle over whether all Internet traffic should be treated equally by providers. The fight has been marked by an endless ping-pong of court challenges and captured national attention, spurring millions of Americans to directly plead with the FCC to preserve its own rules before the agency voted to repeal them under President Trump in 2017.
Now, in a moment that has emphasized how indispensable Internet access is for all Americans, Democrats are aiming to resurrect one of their signature tech policy priorities. In June, Biden signed an executive order promoting competition in the economy, setting the table for the FCC to readopt net neutrality provisions and pursue a “broadband nutrition label” that allows consumers to examine the details associated with their broadband packages, from data allowances to prices.
Republicans have historically grated against efforts to regulate broadband like a utility, siding with telecom giants including AT&T, Comcast and Verizon that say they believe in the principles of Internet openness — but oppose stiff federal rules to enforce them.