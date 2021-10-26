The residences at Hartland, a nearly 800-acre property adjacent to the 4,000-acre Willowsford community, will be built on lots of just under one-fourth acre to more than one acre.
The single-family houses from NV Homes, Ryan Homes, Dan Ryan Builders and Van Metre Homes are base priced from $979,990 to $1,719,990. Models opened earlier this spring at the community, and more than 160 houses have already been sold. All houses to be built in the community will need to meet strict architectural standards, including some farmhouse elements.
The Old Farm Winery, which will be the 41st winery in Loudoun County and the 310th winery in Virginia, is owned by Jon and Kimberly Hickox, who opened the Winery at Bull Run in 2012. The developers of Hartland contacted the Hickoxes to see if they would create another winery to be the centerpiece of the new community.
Approximately 12 acres of grapes have already been planted, and the abandoned farmhouse is being renovated to serve as a tasting room and community gathering place. Other outbuildings on the property are under restoration. The winery will have picnic spots and connect to hiking and biking trails. Residents of Hartland will be able to participate in grape harvests and wine tastings.
Hartland residents can be part of Willowsford farm’s community supported agriculture (CSA) program and receive a box of produce and eggs each month during the season.
Planned amenities for the community include a community center with a fitness center and a swimming pool and racquetball, tennis and pickleball courts. Parks, ponds and playgrounds will be preserved or built throughout the community.
For more information, visit https://ourhartland.com/.
