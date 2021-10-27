The FTC figures released Tuesday do not include e-cigarettes, aerosol-based cigarettes also known as vape pens. The FTC issued subpoenas for e-cigarettes sales data in mid-February, but is yet to publish data on them. The CDC has reported that 14.2 percent of adults over the age of 18 smoked cigarettes as of 2019, and 4.4 percent used e-cigarettes.