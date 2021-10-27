Holmes, 37, is charged with 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison. She has pleaded not guilty and said she acted in good faith while running the company. In court documents before the trial began, her defense team accused her former boyfriend, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who was Theranos’s chief operating officer at the time, of abusing and controlling her. Balwani, 56, has denied the claims, and Holmes’s defense team has not brought them up during the trial. Balwani, who has also pleaded not guilty, faces a separate trial in 2022.