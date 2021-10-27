“It’s important that caregivers aren’t just putting something in front of a child and thinking toys will be able to teach them emotional skills on their own,” said Erica Schepp, director of the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater Children’s Center, where enrollees are 3 months to 6 years. “Children are coming back to school with many more social and emotional needs, but a lot of the toys I see, particularly the technology-related ones, are missing the point. Children don’t need dumbed-down options.”