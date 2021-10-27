In any case, you will need your neighbor’s cooperation to get it done, and it’ll help convince your neighbor if you have all the information in hand while explaining the mistake. Some people are skeptical when someone approaches them to say that the home they are in may not be theirs. We know we would be. So, you need to show your neighbor all of your information and tell them exactly what you would need to do and why it would be necessary to do it. (If they don’t fix the problem, it will come back to bite them when they decide to sell the property.)