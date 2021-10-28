Andersen Consulting was legally required to take a new name after splitting from its sibling professional services firms Andersen Worldwide and Arthur Andersen. But its move to Accenture is hailed by branding experts as the gold standard for renaming, Adamson said. The name is catchy — which always helps — but executives of the rebranded firm immediately outspent competitors on advertising to make Accenture a household name, Adamson said. The Andersen companies were thought of as legacy accounting firms. Accenture leaned into its 21st-century provenance and billed itself as a forward-thinking competitor to power players McKinsey and Booz Allen Hamilton.