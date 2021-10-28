The third quarter was the economy’s worst since the pandemic devastated the economy in the first half of 2020, as global supply chain backlogs, higher prices and labor shortages continue to bedevil the recovery.
Economists, policymakers and consumers alike had hoped that widely available vaccines would help bolster the recovery going into the fall. But the coronavirus surge held back progress and underscored how intertwined the pandemic and economy remain 21 months after the country’s first confirmed case of the virus.
Still, the economy has more than eclipsed its pre-pandemic high, after adjusting for inflation, and growth for the year is still projected to approach 6 percent — its fastest rate in almost four decades.
Economists are also optimistic about the final stretch of 2021. Senior economic officials in the Biden administration note that new cases are down nearly 60 percent since the peak of the delta variant surge. Already, consumer confidence is rebounding with a 3.6 percent increase in October, after falling all three months of the third quarter, according to a Tuesday release from the Conference Board. And consumer spending is expected to ramp up around the holiday season.
But there’s never been a playbook for this recovery, and where the pandemic goes, the economy goes. Officials in the White House and the Federal Reserve stress the importance of looking at many months or quarters of data — good or bad — to assess the economy’s health. What unfolds over the next few months will help determine whether the latest GDP report reflects a disappointing blip in time or something stickier.
“My hope is that to the degree we’re seeing bad news in the report, it is going to be temporary factors driven by delta,” said Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project economic think tank and former chief economist at the Congressional Budget Office.
The GDP report captured the three-month span when the economy went from revving up to dragging. In July, the economy added a whopping 943,000 jobs, reinforcing hopes that people would pour back into the labor force going into the fall. Rising covid cases had started to trigger government restrictions. But policymakers, including at the Fed, sent the message that the wave could have fewer implications for the economy, assuming it followed past coronavirus surges.
Delta proved to be an unexpected challenge. The economy added only 235,000 jobs in August, and consumer confidence took a nosedive that month. Job growth in September (194,000 jobs) was the lowest since January, with hiring staying low in bars, restaurants and hotels.
Meanwhile, many of the supply-chain issues that have pushed inflation to a 13-year high appear, in some cases, to have intensified. Policymakers at the Fed and the White House have started to acknowledge that inflation is turning out to be lasting longer, and rising higher, than initially expected, saying that prices won’t come down until supply chains have time to clear up.
“It is frustrating to acknowledge that getting people vaccinated and getting delta under control still remains the most important economic policy that we have,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said during a panel discussion at the end of September. “And it’s frustrating to see the bottlenecks and supply chain problems … apparently getting a little bit worse.”
Today’s report showed strong signs of an economy returning to 2019-style spending patterns, with more spending on services and experiences like hair salons and travel, and fewer purchases of goods such as new cars, outdoor fire pits and washing machines.
Transportation may be the clearest example yet of this reversal. Spending on automobiles and parts plunged 18 percent in the quarter, going from stratospheric highs earlier in the year to something near its pre-pandemic normal. That sector alone dragged down GDP by 2.4 percentage points -- if automobile sales had remained at record levels, GDP growth this quarter would have come in at about 4.4 percent instead of 2.0 percent.
Meanwhile transportation services, which includes air travel, Lyft and Amtrak, soared 9 percent in the quarter. When the coronavirus hit, consumers slashed about half of their spending on transportation services such as flights and ride-shares. But the sector is now on the way to recovery. Almost half of the respondents to a recent Conference Board survey said they planned to travel in the coming six months — the highest level since the pandemic began.
In Chicago, Sophie Limo Black Car Services fought to stay in business in 2020 as phones rang off the hook with cancellations. Christian Chifor, one of the company’s account managers, said bookings have picked back up over the past few months, mostly with people booking rides for a social night out.
But there’s a long way to go: Corporate accounts haven’t come back. Chifor said the delta variant held back some business travel that might otherwise have returned. He is also pinched on the other end, as he barely has enough drivers to meet the modest demand, since so many workers left the industry or have yet to return to their old jobs.
“Hopefully things will get better, meaning that some of the drivers will come back, because we cannot survive like this either,” Chifor said. “There’s a lot of angry customers because prices are going up, and we have to limit our business to how much we can do, literally.”