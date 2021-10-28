The Federal Reserve meets next week, and nearly everyone expects it to announce it will begin winding down, or tapering off, its bond-buying program. The Fed has bought $120 billion of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities since the beginning of the pandemic, which has kept mortgage rates low. Once it removes that support, rates are expected to rise. But by how much remains to be seen. One reason for the recent run-up in rates is that the central bank has been signaling its intentions and investors have reacted.