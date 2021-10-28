The SEC in its filing lays out a timeline of events on Feb. 13, 2020. At 8:54 a.m., the agency says in its lawsuit, Burr called his broker and told him to sell $1.65 million worth of stock he held in a joint retirement account with his wife. At 11:07 a.m., Fauth called his sister — Burr’s wife — and talked to her for less than three minutes. The senator called Fauth 25 minutes later, a conversation that lasted 50 seconds. A minute after they got off the phone, Fauth called one of his brokers, who wasn’t in the office, then immediately reached another and “directed her to sell several stocks in his wife’s account.”