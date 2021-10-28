The sequence of events is at the heart of an SEC investigation into possible insider trading by Burr, who as a leader of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the health committee received briefings on the coronavirus threat as it bore down on the United States.
The market regulator is seeking the sworn testimony of Burr’s brother-in-law, Gerald Fauth, in the matter. But Fauth and his lawyer have “waged a relentless battle to avoid it” since the SEC first issued him a subpoena in May 2020, the agency said in a recent court filing.
The SEC’s lawsuit attempting to force Fauth to comply reveals details of his communications with Burr on Feb. 13, 2020, the day both men dumped stock. It was first reported by ProPublica.
A Burr spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment, and neither did Fauth, who serves as chairman of the National Mediation Board, a federal agency.
The Justice Department concluded an investigation of Burr in January without pursuing charges against him. Last year, it also dropped probes of pre-pandemic stock sales by Sens. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), but the look into Burr was considered more serious, in part because of his communications with a relative, people familiar with the probe told The Washington suit. Burr stepped down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee last May after FBI agents seized his cellphone and executed a search warrant for his electronic communications.
The SEC is continuing to investigate whether Burr “sold stocks on the basis of material nonpublic information in violation of the federal securities laws,” the agency said in its filing. It noted those laws include the Stock Act, which bars members of Congress from profiting on nonpublic information they gather in performing their official duties. The agency said it is also investigating whether Fauth sold stocks after being “illegally tipped” by Burr. An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.
Burr has said he based his stock trading decisions ahead of the pandemic on public information, specifically citing CNBC’s reporting from its bureaus in Asia. But the SEC argues he had privileged insights based on his committee seats and “information learned from certain former staffers that were then directing key aspects of the U.S. Government’s preparedness and response” to the pandemic.
The SEC in its filing lays out a timeline of events on Feb. 13, 2020. At 8:54 a.m., the agency says in its lawsuit, Burr called his broker and told him to sell $1.65 million worth of stock he held in a joint retirement account with his wife. At 11:07 a.m., Fauth called his sister — Burr’s wife — and talked to her for less than three minutes. The senator called Fauth 25 minutes later, a conversation that lasted 50 seconds. A minute after they got off the phone, Fauth called one of his brokers, who wasn’t in the office, then immediately reached another and “directed her to sell several stocks in his wife’s account.”
A week later, as the spread of the coronavirus raised the specter of economically devastating lockdowns, the stock market started a month-long slide that would erase a third of its value.
The SEC said in its lawsuit that Fauth has pointed to a health issue in declining to testify, though he has resumed “daily responsibilities” as chairman of the National Mediation Board, which facilitates relations between the railroad and airline industries and their workforces. Fauth’s “testimony is critical to the Commission’s investigation,” the agency said.