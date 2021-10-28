A: Foundation issues do not have to be a home purchase dealbreaker. If foundation issues are known ahead of time, buyers can use that knowledge to negotiate for a better sale price, often leading to thousands in credits. However, since we’re in an extreme seller’s market, buyers have less control over the purchasing process than in years past. To ensure buyers aren’t walking into a mess, they should consult a foundation-services professional to assess the state of a home’s foundation and provide the buyer with a better idea of its needs before the sale is complete.