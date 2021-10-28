I’d love to give you statistics on how many people make QCDs these days. But there are no such numbers available because IRA administrators don’t keep track of QCDs. However, QCDs appear to be far more common than they were. That’s because some charities solicit them, some financial advisers and tax preparers (including mine) tell their clients about them, and firms including Vanguard (which I’m not shilling for, but where most of my retirement accounts happen to be) have greatly simplified the QCD process.