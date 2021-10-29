Solar manufacturer Enphase Energy was the week’s biggest winner, adding 31 percent following a robust revenue report. Tesla was runner-up, with its shares gaining 22 percent after Hertz Global Holdings placed an order for 100,000 of its electric vehicles.
On Thursday, Apple and Amazon both reported disappointing earnings due to global supply-chain troubles, with Amazon warning that its entire fourth quarter profit could be wiped out because of a surge in the cost of labor and fulfillment. But earlier in the week, Facebook shares gained after the company reported that user growth across all its services was better than expected. The social media giant later announced it would rename its parent company Meta, part of its move to focus more on augmented and virtual reality.
“What we’re seeing in equity markets right now is a function of corporate earnings — that sounds so boring but I really think it’s true,” Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, said in a phone interview. “Macro themes take a back seat to plain old business performance. Coming into earnings season, investors knew that it would be an important one — and I think what we’ve seen is that results so far have shown investors that concerns around the delta variant might have been overplayed.”
Economic data released last week showed that GDP growth had slowed in the most recent quarter, though the data was not as bad as some economists had feared. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce the start of its initiative to scale back asset purchases, currently running at $120 billion a month, undertaken last year to shield the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Nov. 1. They yielded 0.05 percent and 0.07 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also auction $34 billion in 52-week bills the next day, and eight-week and four-week bills on Nov. 4.