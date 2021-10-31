Factory workers, nurses and school bus drivers are among the tens of thousands of American who walked off jobs in October amid a surge of labor activism that economists and labor leaders have dubbed “Striketober.”
The strike drives, experts say, stem from the new leverage workers hold in the nation’s tight job market: Having seen the massive profits their companies collected during the coronavirus pandemic, they want their contributions acknowledged in the form of better pay and working conditions.
While work stoppages may contribute to near-term inflation and production tie-ups, economists say they could fundamentally change the economic standing of millions of workers. Here’s what you need to know about the tide of recent strikes.