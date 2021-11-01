Barclays said the bank was made aware on Friday evening of preliminary conclusions from the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority’s investigation into Staley’s “characterisation to Barclays of his relationship with the late Mr Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in Barclays’ response to the FCA.”
“In view of those conclusions, and Mr Staley’s intention to contest them, the Board and Mr Staley have agreed that he will step down from his role as Group Chief Executive and as a director of Barclays,” the statement continued.
Barclays went on to say: “It should be noted that the investigation makes no findings that Mr Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein’s alleged crimes, which was the central question underpinning Barclays’ support for Mr Staley following the arrest of Mr Epstein in the summer of 2019.”
Epstein, the politically connected financier charged with sexually abusing dozens of young girls in the early 2000s, killed himself in a Manhattan cell in 2019.
More than a decade earlier, in 2008, Epstein negotiated a plea deal with prosecutors in Florida after facing similar accusations that allowed him to admit only to state charges and spend just over a year in jail – with work-release privileges.