“In view of those conclusions, and Mr Staley’s intention to contest them, the Board and Mr Staley have agreed that he will step down from his role as Group Chief Executive and as a director of Barclays,” the statement continued. “The Board is disappointed at this outcome.”
Epstein was a financier and convicted sex offender charged with sexually abusing dozens of young girls in the early 2000s. He killed himself in a New York City jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial.
Staley, an American banker who spent three decades at JPMorgan Chase, has said he “deeply regrets” his relationship with Epstein. The two met around 2000, when Staley was leading JPMorgan Chase’s private banking division. Staley has said their relationship tapered off over the years and that their last contact was in 2015, shortly before he took over Barclays.
The FCA investigation found that Staley had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, which was “the central question underpinning Barclays’ support for Mr Staley following the arrest of Mr Epstein in the summer of 2019,” the company said.
Under his contract, Staley is entitled to benefits and a payout worth about $3.3 million, as well as repatriation costs to the U.S., Barclays said.
Barclays is a $45 billion operation and among the few investment banks that can compete with such Wall Street powerhouses as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. The company said Staley clarified its strategy, transformed its operations and “materially improved its results.”
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Staley was ultimately successful at Barclays despite a raft of challenges, from Brexit and the pandemic to a fierce challenge from an activist investor last year.
Yet Barclays stock has fallen 9 percent in the past six years, even as Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 14 percent during the same time frame, Mould noted Monday in comments emailed to The Post. Shareholders will be looking to “Venkatakrishnan to improve upon that record.”
Ultimately, Mould said, Staley’s departure “shows how important governance can be, particularly for a high profile company like Barclays which faces the glare of political and regulatory pressure more than many other businesses.”
Barclays shares slid 3.5 percent in early trading following the news.
Staley is among several high-profile names to face scrutiny over their ties to Epstein. Leon Black, the billionaire founder of Apollo Global Management, resigned in March after reports surfaced of his financial entanglements with Epstein. A law firm review revealed that Black paid Epstein $158 million for financial advice from 2012 to 2017.
Leslie Wexner, the founder of L Brands, came under fire for his personal ties to Epstein, who managed Wexner’s money and was closely involved with his charitable foundation for more than a decade. Before stepping down as CEO of L Brands in 2020, Wexner alleged that Epstein had “misappropriated vast sums of money” from him and his family.
Other well-known acquaintances included Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and Britain’s Prince Andrew.