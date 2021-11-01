A: Eslamieh: One of the most important things to be aware of when sourcing wallpapers is the repeat and match. Types of matches include straight, drop and random. Straight match refers to the same patterns being matched at the same height. It is where the left and the right edges of the wallpaper strip match in a straight horizontal line with the left and the right edges of the next strip of wallpaper. Drop match wallpaper has a design that matches up across strips both vertically and horizontally. There are multiple types of drop matches (most are half-drop or a quarter drop). This simply means that the pattern will match up with a different spot in the design for the next strip. Random match means that the strips of wallpaper may be hung together without worrying about the pattern matching up at the seams. A vertical stripe wallpaper, grass cloth or textures are all good examples of random match patterns.