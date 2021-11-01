Since you’ve rented out the property for the last two years, have you already taken some of the tax deductions available to investment property owners? If so, that could affect your home sale exclusion. You should look at IRS Publication 523 (“Selling Your Home”) and go through the computations they give you. You should also look at IRS Publication 527 (“Residential Rental Property,” which includes the rental of vacation homes). Given that you’ve rented the home, the IRS will require you to take that portion of the time your home was leased and carve that out of the exclusion.