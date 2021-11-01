“The jobless claims data implies that people are streaming back into the workforce. The real question is, will it be the composition that we’re looking for?” said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at the firm RSM, saying that the country is still waiting for an uptick in employment among demographic groups like Black and Latino women. “It’s not going to be all in one month. It’s going to be spread out over two to six months. And that’s not going to be palatable to anybody in the policy sector or anybody who is a voter, right? But we’re starting to see it.”