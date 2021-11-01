It was drafted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration under orders from the White House. The rule will apply to companies that have more than 100 employees, and it has already been drawing fierce opposition, both in and out of court, from the anti-vaccine faction of the country’s right wing. A number of Republican governors have vowed to challenge the rule once it is made public.
The effectiveness of any legal challenge, however, is unclear. Government vaccine mandates, like those in New York, Chicago and California, have thus far withstood legal challenges, as have private mandates from big companies and hospital systems.
Many questions remain about the rule, which is expected to apply to some 80 million workers. Some companies in particular have been concerned about the time frame they will be required to implement the new protocols with the busy holiday season coming up, and labor shortages and supply chain issues already nagging at many sectors.
Many have also wondered who will pay for the testing protocols at companies that choose to institute them, although some city governments and private companies have passed that cost on to employees.
The rule will also require employers to provide paid time off to workers to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects, the Department of Labor said Monday.
The rule will take effect as soon as it is published in the Federal Register. New OSHA head Doug Parker, the agency’s first Senate-confirmed leader since the Obama presidency, starts his post this week.