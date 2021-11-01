For example, the townhouse at 11504 Apperson Way in Germantown, Md., is priced at $364,800, well below the median sales price in Montgomery County of $510,000 in September, according to Bright MLS. Monthly homeowner association fees are $99 and annual property taxes are $3,317.
Built in 1988, the townhouse is part of the Brandermill community, which has 548 townhouses. Community amenities include a swimming pool, tennis courts, a multipurpose/basketball court, playgrounds and walking paths.
Clear Spring Park is less than one mile from the community. Numerous shopping centers are within two miles of Brandermill, along with TopGolf and restaurants. Holy Cross Hospital Germantown and Montgomery College Germantown are approximately one mile from the community.
The 1,888-square-foot end-unit townhouse has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two powder rooms. The three-level townhouse has hardwood flooring in the dining area, new carpet on all three levels and luxury plank vinyl flooring in the foyer, first-floor powder room, kitchen and main bathroom.
The living room has recessed lighting, a fireplace and a sliding-glass door to the deck. The kitchen includes a pass-through to the dining area. The finished lower level has another fireplace in the recreation room, a wet bar, a powder room and a storage room with a washer and dryer.
A sliding glass door leads from the recreation room to a patio and fenced yard under the deck.
Upstairs, the main bedroom suite has two double-door closets and a private full bathroom. Two more bedrooms share a second full bathroom. The townhouse has one assigned parking place, and the community also has unassigned parking.
Assigned schools include Captain James E. Daly Elementary, Neelsville Middle and Clarksburg High. The elementary and middle schools are rated below average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Maryland and the high school is rated average.
For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Bryan Kerrigan with Redfin Corp. at 301-685-0942
