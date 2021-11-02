In recognition of the increasing importance of pets to consumers, many condos and apartments allow dogs. An estimated 69 million households in the United States own a dog, according to the 2021-2022 survey by the American Pet Products Association. But just because dogs are allowed doesn’t mean the place is a good fit for you and your animal.
We asked three people for advice about how to evaluate a building on behalf of your dog: Dan Teixeira, vice president of business development for Douglas Elliman and director of sales at Four Seasons Private Residences Fort Lauderdale; Jill Fredrick, director of marketing for the Estate at the Yards, an apartment building in D.C.; and Elena Solorzano, property manager for Rise & Bolden apartments in Tysons Corner, Va. All three answered via email, and their responses were edited for clarity and space.
What are some of the questions dog owners should ask before choosing an apartment or condo?
Teixeira: Before choosing a condominium, it’s smart to ask questions about what pet amenities are offered, how accessible the common areas are to pets and whether there are any restrictions. From the walkability of the surrounding neighborhood to the pet friendliness of the front desk and concierge staff, it’s important to consider the entire experience of entering and leaving a building with a pet. One question I recommend asking is: How dog friendly are the parks and green spaces? Pet owners are looking for safe, pedestrian-friendly walking paths that are well lit and not too crowded.
Fredrick: There are plenty of logistical questions that dog owners may not think to ask when choosing a home that will welcome their pet. Some of these include:
· Are there any areas on the property where dogs are not allowed?
· Does the property keep a list of apartment numbers with dogs in them in case of an emergency?
· If a property restricts a dog’s weight, how do they monitor and enforce this limit?
· Does the property offer events just for pets?
· Can pets attend resident events?
· Does the property have a recommended dog walker, pet sitter or groomer?
Solorzano: Some basic questions to help evaluate the community would include finding out about breed and weight restrictions, pet fees and pet amenities. Owners should also take into consideration things like proximity to vet clinics, pet stores, parks, outdoor green spaces and trails, as well as how many other dogs live in the building.
What’s the difference between a pet-friendly building and one that allows pets?
Teixeira: Just because pets are “allowed” in a building doesn’t mean that they will be catered to. There is nothing worse than moving into a new building as a pet owner and realizing the rules or restrictions in place are inhibiting, not supporting, your lifestyle. For example, at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, dogs are welcome to accompany their owners throughout the spaces, including on terraces overlooking the ocean and Intracoastal Waterway.
A pet concierge is responsible for vetting caretakers, including a groomer, pet sitter, dog walker or veterinarian so that residents can feel confident they’re leaving their animals in capable hands.
Fredrick: At Estate at the Yards, we’ve taken every detail into consideration to make our dog owners’ experience great and make our furry residents happy too. It sounds simple, but even having dog treats available at the concierge desk with staff who know your dog’s name is a great sign of a pet-friendly property.
Solorzano: Pet-friendly buildings go above and beyond to treat your furry family members with care. Residents at Rise & Bolden have access to pet amenities beyond what’s provided in the building, such as access to green space, walkability to stores for pet supply needs and the ability to join events and programs such as doggy yoga, yappy hours, doggy boot camps, “The Dog Days of Summer” and “Puppacinnos and Pawpurazzi.”
What are some examples of issues that dog owners might not think about before living in an apartment or condo?
Teixeira: I’ve seen buildings advertise a welcoming environment for pets but then require the owners to carry their dogs through the lobby, no matter their size, or use the freight elevator instead of the residents’ elevator every time they need to go outside. The staff at different buildings can also be make-or-break. A doorman who doesn’t love dogs can put a damper on anyone’s day.
Fredrick: A few things we recommend that dog owners consider are if their pet is afraid of elevators and if they’re used to hearing people walk by the front door or will bark when a person walks by. These tend to be things that most dogs can be trained out of, but they are important to consider as they can impact the owner’s experience. Another thing we recommend considering is whether the building is in a pet-friendly neighborhood and has a dog park, pet supply stores and restaurants that allow dogs on their outdoor dining patios.
Solorzano: Even the most pet-friendly communities may have some policies or rules affecting the experience of a pet owner. One of the most frequent expectations for residents with pets is to ensure they are always leashed when in common areas and housebroken. Many buildings are designed with designated pet and non-pet areas to ensure the comfort of other residents with pet allergies.
Some buildings advertise a “pet spa.” What does that mean and what should dog owners look for to make sure this is an amenity they will use?
Teixeira: Pet spas serve as a dedicated space to bathe and groom your dog, saving residents the headache of cleaning up their own bathrooms after a messy bubble bath. Good pet spas will have wash stations for dogs of all sizes and will be cleaned and disinfected after every use. Not everyone is enchanted by pet spas, though, as some pet owners prefer to leave the washing and grooming to professionals.
Fredrick: The spa at the Estate at the Yards is on the first floor, so when your pup has been swimming or running in the mud, it’s easy to wash and dry them before heading to your residence. Groomers can use the pet spa as a salon space when your pet needs a cut. Check to see if the pet spa has multiple wash tubs/stations, if the wash station is large enough to handle your dog and if towels or a blow dryer are provided in the room.
Solorzano: Rise & Bolden’s pet spa has grooming setups with tools such as bathing tubs for all-size dogs, handheld water showers and wall-mounted blow dryers. Dog owners will be able to schedule appointments with local pet grooming businesses coming to the building rather than needing to go to an outside location.
