The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, on Tuesday alleges that the nearly $2.2 billion deal would grant Penguin Random House control of nearly half the market for acquiring publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books, which would leave individual authors with fewer options and less power to negotiate deals.
With less competition, authors would be paid less for their writing, government lawyers argue, in turn diminishing the number and variety of books available to consumers.
“Books have shaped American public life throughout our nation’s history, and authors are the lifeblood of book publishing in America. But just five publishers control the U.S. publishing industry,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a news release Tuesday. “If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry. American authors and consumers will pay the price of this anticompetitive merger — lower advances for authors and ultimately fewer books and less variety for consumers.”
Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster did not immediately respond to requests for comment.