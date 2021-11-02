In response to a tweet showing Tesla shares had closed Monday up 8.5 percent, Musk replied, “You’re welcome! If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet.”
He said the deal “has zero effect on our economics” and noted that, “Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers.”
It’s unclear whether Musk’s tweet signals any actual peril for the Hertz deal. The two companies announced on Oct. 26 that the auto rental company would buy 100,000 Tesla’s to help build out its fleet of electric vehicles. The deal sent Tesla’s market valuation soaring past $1 trillion. They already filmed a commercial with NFL star Tom Brady.
Hertz communications director Lauren Luster said Tuesday that the Tesla deliveries have already started. She described the deal for 100,000 Teslas as an “initial order,” adding that Hertz is similarly investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
“We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla vehicles,” Luster said.
Meanwhile, Tesla will recall 11,700 vehicles in relation to the latest version of Full Self Driving mode. Tesla notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the software flaw after receiving reports of inadvertent activation of the cars’ braking system, an agency spokesperson told The Post on Tuesday.
The NHTSA is separately investigating possible flaws in Tesla’s Autopilot system, spurred by a string of crashes involving emergency vehicles.