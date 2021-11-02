In response to a tweet showing Tesla shares had closed up 8.5 percent on Monday, Musk replied, “You’re welcome! If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet.”
He also said the deal “has zero effect on our economics” and noted that Tesla has far more demand than production, and will sell cars to Hertz at the same margin it would have for consumers.
It’s unclear whether Musk’s tweet signals any actual peril for the Hertz deal. The two companies announced on Oct. 26 that the auto rental company would buy 100,000 Tesla’s to help build out its fleet of electric vehicles. The deal sent Tesla’s market valuation soaring past $1 trillion.