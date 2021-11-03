Bed Bath & Beyond’s climb marks the latest bout in the meme stock frenzy. The companies, which included GameStop, AMC and Blackberry, were thrust to the center of a buying mania earlier this year, as retail investors sought to capitalize on bets against the companies and a whirlwind of momentum and heightened attention. For a brief period, the meme stocks shot up in price, achieving staggering gains. Bed Bath & Beyond was trading at about $18 at the beginning of the year, and then nearly tripled, soaring to a peak of $53 in late January.