The swift ascent on Wall Street marks a resurgence for the big-box retailer, which attracted the excitement of retail investors earlier this year during a rush on “meme stocks,” driven by impassioned posts on online forums.
After reporting lackluster earnings in September, owing to a drop-off in shopper traffic and supply chain disruptions, Bed Bath & Beyond stock tanked, dragging share prices to the lowest levels of the year. But the turnaround appeared just as swiftly as the tumble. On Wednesday, shares closed at $19.30, up 15.2 percent for the day.
Fed to start easing support for the markets this month, in first major pull back of pandemic era; warns about inflation
Investors appeared to embrace the company’s latest moves, described by executives as part of a business transformation. Bed Bath & Beyond plans to expand its online offerings of key home goods and baby products from third-party sellers. The company said some of its popular inventory — including baby furniture, bedding and storage — will be made available through Kroger’s website and in some of the grocer’s physical stores, as part of a small-scale pilot.
“This strategic online collaboration and in-store pilot will provide Kroger shoppers easy access to essential home and baby products alongside their favorite grocery staples,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement Tuesday.
In addition to the digital expansion and Kroger partnership, Bed Bath & Beyond said it expects to complete its three-year share repurchase plan two years ahead of schedule.
Mark Tritton, Bed Bath & Beyond’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the buyback announcement “further underscores our ongoing confidence in our turnaround, and our ability to simultaneously generate positive cash flow, maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in our long-term growth, all while returning significant capital to shareholders,”
The stock surge coincided with other meme stock gains — AMC Entertainment and GameStop climbed 5.2 and 5.5 percent, respectively — as well as broader market gains. The three major U.S. indexes hit record highs after the Federal Reserve said, as anticipated, that it will start winding down its vast support for the markets this month.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 104.95 points, or 0.3 percent, to close Wednesday at 36,157.58. The S&P 500 added 29.92 points, or nearly 0.7 percent, to settle at 4,660.57. The Nasdaq composite jumped 161.98 points, or 1 percent, to end the session at 15,811.58.
While the Fed’s main tool to curb inflation is to adjust interest rates, central bankers are hesitant to raise rates — and cool the economy — if that means damaging job growth. The Fed is expected to fully wind down its asset purchases by next year, and potentially raise rates for the first time since the onset of the public health crisis.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s climb marks the latest bout in the meme stock frenzy. The companies, which included GameStop, AMC and BlackBerry, were thrust to the center of a buying mania earlier this year, as retail investors sought to capitalize on bets against the companies and a whirlwind of momentum and heightened attention. For a brief period, the meme stocks shot up in price, achieving staggering gains. Bed Bath & Beyond was trading at about $18 at the beginning of the year and then nearly tripled, soaring to a peak of $53 in late January.
But almost 10 months later, the eye-popping price charts tell a more mixed story, as the stocks fell back down to earth. Even with Bed Bath & Beyond’s November comeback, the company’s share price has been cut by more than half from its January high.