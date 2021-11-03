Foreclosure rates rose during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, according to the Q3 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report from ATTOM, parent company of RealtyTrac, an online marketplace for foreclosure and distressed properties. But foreclosure rates still remain below historically normal rates, Rick Sharga, executive vice president of RealtyTrac, said in a statement.
The report shows 45,517 properties with a foreclosure filing such as a default notice, a scheduled auction or a bank repossession during the third quarter of 2021, up 34 percent from the previous quarter and 68 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020.
The federal foreclosure moratorium has ended. Struggling homeowners may still be able to keep their homes.
Looking just at September numbers, foreclosure filings rose 24 percent month-over-month and 102 percent compared to September 2020. But Sharga said that September foreclosure activity in 2021 was almost 70 percent lower than that activity in September 2019 before the pandemic.
Government agencies and mortgage lenders have worked throughout 2020 and 2021 to support homeowners who lost income resulting from the severe economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
As foreclosure moratoriums lift and forbearance programs come to an end, foreclosures are anticipated to increase. But if foreclosure activity increases at a similar pace as it did in September, the annual foreclosure rate will continue to be below normal, Sharga said.
Lenders started the foreclosure process on 25,209 properties in the United States during the third quarter of 2021, up 32 percent from the previous quarter and up 67 percent from a year ago, according to ATTOM’s report. That increase represents the first double-digit quarterly percent increase since 2014.
Looking just at September 2021 numbers, 1 in every 7,008 properties in the United States had a foreclosure filing. On a statewide basis, Florida had the highest foreclosure rates with 1 in every 3,276 housing units, followed by Illinois (1 in every 3,508 housing units); Delaware (1 in every 3,834 housing units); Nevada (1 in every 4,009 housing units); and New Jersey (1 in every 4,487 housing units).
For the full report, click here.
Read more: