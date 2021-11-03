“The strike against John Deere & Company will continue as we discuss next steps with the company,” the union said in a statement.
The company’s chief administrative officer, Marc Howze, presented the offer as a $3.5 billion investment in John Deere employees and, by extension, their communities “to significantly enhance wages and benefits that were already the best and most comprehensive in our industries,” according to a statement.
The tentative six-year agreement announced Saturday included a 10 percent raise this year, and 5 percent increases in the third and fifth years of the deal, according to a summary of terms put out by the company. In the second, fourth and sixth years, employees would have received a lump-sum payment equal to 3 percent of their annual pay. It also included a ratification bonus of $8,500.
“Even though it would have created greater competitive challenges within our industries, we had faith in our employees’ ability to sharpen our competitive edge,” Howze wrote.
The walkout involves 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities and is part of a larger shift in the labor market that has helped propel a wave of strikes and strike authorizations this year. Workers also went on strike at Kellogg’s cereal factories, Nabisco bakeries, and Kaiser Permanente health care facilities. More recently, smaller work stoppages occurred at a Connecticut steel plant over pensions and benefits, and an aerospace supplier in New York over vaccine requirements.
The trend reflects the heightened bargaining power workers have in 2021. Large industrial firms like John Deere have seen soaring profits over the past year and are simultaneously pressed by labor shortages and supply chain problems. Unions have seized the moment to try to push up wages and claw back benefits they lost decades ago, experts say.