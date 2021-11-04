Steve Ross, CEO of a marketing firm in Joliet, Ill., has a policy of paying workers their hourly rate for a 40-hour week even if a project takes them fewer than 40 hours to complete, and not requiring them to clock in or out for the day. “I tell everyone that I’m more worried about the results of the work they are doing than the time they spend doing it. They are here to provide results, not time. They are all adults, so I don’t feel I should need to, nor do I want to, micromanage their minutes.”