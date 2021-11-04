“With the job market looking strong, and inflation well above target and likely to stay there for some time, the Federal Reserve moved to begin to taper their asset purchases and signaled that they are beginning to think about raising short-term rates,” said Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at Mortgage Bankers Association. “The timing and amount of tapering are in line with market expectations and as previously communicated by the Fed. The statement continues to signal that they will wait to increase short-term rates until the economy has reached full employment.”