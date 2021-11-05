After winning the lucrative contract from the Trump administration, whose initiative to accelerate vaccine development and distribution was known as Operation Warp Speed, Emergent quickly ran into production problems.
In March, ingredients intended for use in producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shots contaminated 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In response, the Biden administration put Johnson & Johnson in direct control of vaccine production there, and removed AstraZeneca manufacturing from the facilities.
In June, the Food and Drug Administration decided to discard at least another 60 million additional doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine produced at the plant.
The plant had a history of violating Food and Drug Administration regulations, The Washington Post previously reported.
Emergent will forgo about $180 million due to the contract’s termination, the company said.