The minimum tax proposal would raise nearly $320 billion over 10 years, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan congressional body that analyzes tax bills. The minimum tax rate would apply to companies that reported to shareholders an annual average of $1 billion in annual profit over three years. Last year 241 companies in the S&P 500 reported more than $1 billion in pretax income, according to a Washington Post analysis of Bloomberg data. Three in 10 paid less than 15 percent in income tax globally.