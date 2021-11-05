Regularly reviewing your Social Security statement should be a key part of retirement planning. To set up an account, go to ssa.gov and look for the sign-in link for “my Social Security.” If you’ve placed a security freeze, fraud alert, or both on your credit report, you will not be able to open the account until you remove the freeze first. Social Security uses information in your credit file to verify your identity. Once you establish the account, you can freeze your credit report again.