The labor market has endured a couple of lukewarm months after stronger growth in the spring and early summer. This sudden slowdown shook the confidence of many businesses and consumers, and scuttled more optimistic projections for the fall. But there have been some signs of a hiring boost in the past month, as the tolls from the pandemic lessen.
New unemployment claims have fallen every week for more than a month, down to a pandemic low of 269,000.
Economists have long said the public health crisis is the most major impediment to the recovery. The pandemic in recent months has taken a heavy toll on parents, particularly mothers, many of whom dropped out of the workforce to care for their families.
September had long been looked at as a time when many women would reenter the workforce after schools reopened, but problems caused by the delta variant upended those projects. So instead, another 309,000 women over age 20 dropped out of the labor force.
Bill Adams, senior economist for The PNC Financial Services Group, said that the steady decrease in unemployment claims are part of a handful of signs that indicate to a stronger month in the labor market in October.
“It points to a tightening job market and stronger job gains,” he said, saying he was predicting about two to three times the level of jobs added from September, when the country added 194,000 jobs.
Anecdotally, some business owners say they’ve been able to make more progress in hiring up in the last six weeks. Business surveys, such as IHS Markit’s purchasing managers’ index, show that service sector employers — the largest portion of the economy, by far — are increasing workforce numbers at the quickest rate since June, when the country added nearly 1 million workers to the payrolls.
And consumer confidence, the engine of the U.S. economy, reversed a months-long slide in October to mark higher numbers, according to the Conference Board’s monthly survey. Consumers were also the most optimistic about their own prospects to find jobs since 2000, the survey found.
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell have said they believe that child-care issues and related challenges are some of the biggest forces holding back the labor market. But these problems might take time to address.
A new report from the Brookings Institution argues that reopening schools won’t be enough to resolve recent gender disparities in the labor market. Women are overrepresented in some of the sectors that have been the most hard hit by the pandemic, and some may decide not to go back into work for other reasons, the authors argue.
“As schools have started up with a universal return to in-person education, we may see a rise in the labor force participation rates of women with young children,” the authors, Stephanie Aaronson and Francisca Alba wrote. “That said, the outbreaks of covid-19 may discourage some mothers from returning to work, particularly those with unvaccinated children at home. Moreover, the quarantining that has occurred at some schools has generated considerable uncertainty, which itself may be a drag on women’s return to work.”