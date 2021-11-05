After shedding more than 20 million jobs in March and April of 2020, the U.S. economy had regained all but 4 million of them by October. Many wounds of the economic downturn remain and fresh ones have emerged, with inflation and supply chain woes still weighing on the recovery. But jobs remain plentiful and scores of people are returning to work, with the country averaging roughly 580,000 new jobs per month this year. This solid growth has provided a major boost for an economy that many feared was at risk of stalling out.