The new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics also showed that a late-summer labor market slump wasn’t as bad as earlier thought. BLS officials revised upwards their August and September payroll reports to show that hiring had not slowed as dramatically as they initially thought.
And there are fresh signs that women reentered the workforce in large numbers in October. This came after worrying signs from September when it appeared that problems reopening schools and child care centers would wreak major havoc on millions of households. Some 251,000 women over 20 re-entered the labor force in October, and 138,000 took jobs.
After shedding more than 20 million jobs in March and April of 2020, the U.S. economy had regained all but 4 million of them by October. Many wounds of the economic downturn remain and fresh ones have emerged, with inflation and supply chain woes still weighing on the recovery. But jobs remain plentiful and scores of people are returning to work, with the country averaging roughly 580,000 new jobs per month this year. This solid growth has provided a major boost for an economy that many feared was at risk of stalling out.
“It’s a strong jobs number for the month and changed the picture of the recent understanding of the labor market," said Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist at the University of Minnesota. "The previous reports had seemed so low, but actually growth has been steadier than we understood. It’s progress and indicates the labor market recovering at a better pace than we knew.”
Hiring growth was widespread in October. Leisure and hospitality gained 164,000 jobs, as restaurants continued to staff up and the delta variant of the coronavirus eased. Professional and business services added 100,000 jobs, manufacturing, 60,000, construction 44,000, health care, 37,000, and transportation and warehousing 54,000.
Job reports for the previous two months, which had come in below estimates after the Delta surge had shaken the confidence of many businesses, were revised upward, to 483,000 for August and 312,000 for September.
Average hourly earnings were up again too, by 11 cents an hour to $30.96; overall, they are up 4.9 percent in the last 12 months.
October hiring moved faster as tolls from the delta variant of the coronavirus pandemic eased.
New unemployment claims have fallen every week for more than a month, down to a pandemic low of 269,000.
Economists have long said the public health crisis is the most major impediment to the recovery. The pandemic in recent months has taken a heavy toll on parents, particularly mothers, many of whom dropped out of the workforce to care for their families.
Anecdotally, some business owners said they’ve been able to make more progress in hiring up in the last six weeks. Business surveys, such as IHS Markit’s purchasing managers’ index, show that service sector employers — the largest portion of the economy, by far — are increasing workforce numbers at the quickest rate since June, when the country added nearly 1 million workers to the payrolls.
And consumer confidence, the engine of the U.S. economy, reversed a months-long slide in October to mark higher numbers, according to the Conference Board’s monthly survey. Consumers were also the most optimistic about their own prospects to find jobs since 2000, the survey found.
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell have said they believe that child-care issues and related challenges are some of the biggest forces holding back the labor market. But these problems might take time to address.
A new report from the Brookings Institution argues that reopening schools won’t be enough to resolve recent gender disparities in the labor market. Women are overrepresented in some of the sectors that have been the most hard hit by the pandemic, and some may decide not to go back into work for other reasons, the authors argue.
“As schools have started up with a universal return to in-person education, we may see a rise in the labor force participation rates of women with young children,” the authors, Stephanie Aaronson and Francisca Alba wrote. “That said, the outbreaks of covid-19 may discourage some mothers from returning to work, particularly those with unvaccinated children at home. Moreover, the quarantining that has occurred at some schools has generated considerable uncertainty, which itself may be a drag on women’s return to work.”