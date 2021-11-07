Mitchell says it’s become nearly impossible for small shops like hers to get those top brands. The largest toymakers have a $20,000 annual minimum, which is more inventory than she needs, so she buys items like Scrabble, Play-Doh and Pictionary from distributors that work with smaller quantities. But Mitchell says even they haven’t been able to secure product lately. It’s all crashing down just ahead of the crucial holiday season, which makes up more than 35 percent of her store’s annual sales.