Your ex-husband should not consider what you give him as rent. That money is going to pay the interest on the loan, your property taxes and your homeowner’s insurance payments. It just isn’t a rent payment. There are other ways to handle these payments that would be cleaner and easier: He could have you pay the lender directly or even have those payments debited from your checking account. Either way, he would get out of the way, which would be a good thing. You should move swiftly to get him out of the middle of your financial life.