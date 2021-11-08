But the biggest surprise for Wiles is how many bars now demand “open availability,” meaning they want people who can work any night of the week. He can’t recall ever seeing that pre-pandemic, especially in Los Angeles where so many restaurant workers are also trying to break into the film industry and need time off for auditions and gigs. Wiles has had five interviews and told each one he’s willing to work any day but Sunday or Wednesday. He’s actually offering to work more nights now than he did pre-pandemic, but none of his interviews have led to job offers.