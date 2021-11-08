Even while his term in that job expired, he could have held on to his spot as a Fed governor until 2032, under the rules dictating how the Fed is structured.
Quarles’ resignation was not entirely a surprise — and it stood apart from other abrupt resignations within the Fed’s top ranks. In September, two Fed regional bank presidents, Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, exited their posts amid mounting scrutiny of their stocktrading behavior during the covid crisis.
In the backdrop, the White House is nearing a decision on who to make Fed chair, and how it will assemble a broader slate of nominees for the Fed’s other vacancies. Democrats in particular have fixed their attention on who will succeed Quarles as the Fed’s banking cop. Their hope is that Biden’s pick will tighten Wall Street regulation, which they argue was loosened under Quarles’ tenure.
Quarles will remain on the board through the Fed’s next policy meeting in December. He will also finish out his term leading the Financial Stability Board — an international body focusing on the resilience of the global financial system — which expires at the beginning of December.
“It has been a great privilege to work with my colleagues on the Board, throughout the Federal Reserve System, and among the global central banking and regulatory community,” Quarles wrote in a resignation letter to President Biden on Monday.
For months, Fed watchers have speculated whether Quarles would hold onto his board seat. Some close to the Fed and Hill privately wondered if his decision would be swayed by whomever the White House tapped to be the new banking cop. Progressives worried that if Quarles remained on the board, he would still be able to influence banking and regulatory issues, even as a lower-ranking governor.
Plus, some of the confusion about Quarles’ plans stemmed from remarks Quarles has made himself.
“My term as a governor of the Fed, as you know, extends until 2032,” Quarles told Politico in June. “There’s a tradition in our family that people serve out their full terms on the Federal Reserve Board of governors, even if they are no longer the chair or the vice chair still.” (Quarles is related by marriage to former Fed chair Marriner Eccles, who stepped down as chair in 1948 and stayed on the Fed board until 1951.)
Quarles was nominated to the Fed by former president Trump and, as vice chair for supervision, often talked about how the banking regulations ushered in after the Great Recession could benefit from gradual refining and fine-tuning.
Democrats have often criticized those moves, saying they make the financial system more vulnerable, even in times of economic strength. During a Senate hearing in May, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told Quarles that “our financial system will be safer when you’re gone.”
Before joining the Fed, Quarles was founder and managing director of the Cynosure Group, a private investment firm. He also served in a range of positions in the Treasury Department under both Bush administrations and practiced as a banking lawyer.